The Kardashian-Jenner family starts out every day with a Bible verse.

In an interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian spoke of her Catholic upbringing and revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, texts Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner a religious composition every single day in a family group chat.

"We don't share it much, but we're really religious. We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it," she said. "We are very Christian - and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school."

Kim said she actually loved Catholic school when she was growing up.

"I just genuinely loved it," she says. "I had an amazing Catholic school experience. It's very strict, very punctual, and I like that—it's how I've lived my life."

The reality TV star said she was hardly a rebel in school. In fact, she didn't even wear makeup to school.

"I was pretty simple," she said, describing her look as "typical preppy schoolgirl."

"I stuck to the rules," she said, "except for my really short skirt—I was always getting into trouble for that. I was, like, full-on Clueless."

On the weekends, though, Kim was rarely bare-faced.

"When I was fourteen, I was into black eyeliner, and my lip was, like, chocolate brown with a burgundy tone," she said.

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, also noticed her love of makeup, so bought her lessons at the Joe Blasco makeup school in Hollywood.

Kim remembers her dad saying, "If you girls are going to wear makeup, I don't want you to look crazy."