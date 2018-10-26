Kim Kardashian West's 9-month-old daughter is helping her famous mom push beauty products.

On Oct. 26, the reality TV star shared an image of her cradling Chicago West in her arms. In the highly-produced image, shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, the baby has her eyes closed, as does Kim, clearly showing her bright pink eyeshadow.

"My heavenly baby!," Kim captioned the snap intended to promote her new eyeshadows as part of the Flashing Lights Collection.

A few hours before the angelic post, Kim shared an image of her 5-year-old daughter North wearing orange eyeshadow.

"My cutie," Kim wrote alongside the pic.

Naturally, several people criticized Kim, claiming that North is too young to wear makeup. Of course, many others agreed with Kim, writing things such as, "Cuteness, she looks like her mommy."

Steven Ferdman / WireImage,

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kim said, "[North] is really into beauty. She loves hair looks. That's her thing. She loves a little bit of makeup, and she was always a little cautious of me wearing makeup. Because she loves to smother me and give me kisses, but if I have makeup on, she's not having it."