Kim Kardashian West was admittedly freaking out about welcoming a fourth child, but now that her baby boy is here, she's realizing she had nothing to worry about!

Richard Young / REX/Shutterstock

Apparently, Kim and Kanye West's new addition is just as zen as the CBD and meditation-themed baby shower she threw to celebrate his arrival.

"We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and how he's here!" the KKW beauty founder wrote alongside a collection of pictures on Instagram on Saturday, May 11. "He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower."

She continued, "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

Kim's mom Kris Jenner also weighed in on the newborn, which is her 10th grandchild to date. Despite only meeting the baby via Face Time since she has a little cough, Kris claims that he looks just like his older sister Chicago, 15 months.

"[He is] the twin! The twin of Chicago!" she gushed to E! News while out at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday, May 10. "Same child."

Kris, or "Lovely" as her grandkids call her, revealed that Kim still doesn't have an official name for her son, explaining, "Not yet. It usually takes her a minute, so we'll see."

Kim welcomed her fourth child via surrogate on Thursday, May 9, and shared the good news on Twitter the following day.

"He's here and he's perfect!" she wrote. Agreeing with Kris, she also added, "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Kim and Kanye share daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, little baby girl Chicago and now, their still-unnamed newborn baby boy.