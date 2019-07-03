Kim Kardashian West was awarded $2.7 million and another $60,000 in attorney's fees after a judge ruled in her favor against a clothing company that had been using her likeness to sell fashion.

Richard Young / REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star sued the company, Missguided, in February, claiming it had used images of her from high-profile events several times to sell knockoff fashion. The judge agreed, pointing to Instagram posts.

"Missguided has repeatedly used Kardashian's name and likeness without permission on its social media platforms to promote the sale of its clothing," the judge said, according to TMZ.

Missguided's website, the court noted, has pages dedicated to selling knock off dresses inspired by Kim. However, the real issue is that the company is using photos of Kim, insinuating that she's affiliated with the brand, which she's not.

RAAK / BACKGRID

The offending brand didn't put up much of a fight — or any fight at all — as it never responded to Kim's lawsuit. Because of that Kim, TMZ said Kim "basically won by forfeit."

Kim will never have to worry about Missguided again, as the court permanently blocked the clothing company from essentially ever mentioning Kim's name.