Kim Zolciak-Biermann is in familiar territory: on the wrong end of social media criticism.

David Livingston / Getty Images

One day after receiving backlash over an image she posted of her youngest daughter, Kaia, The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shared an image of her 21-year-old daughter, Brielle, with very plump lips.

"Christmas morning @briellebiermann," Kim wrote on Dec. 27.

The reality TV star's 2.9 million followers weren't exactly liking what they saw, and they let Kim know it. Eventually, she disabled the comments on the photo.

"Oh the lips. It's not good!" one fan said, according to Us Weekly. Another added, "What's wrong with her lips." A third person was concerned something more severe was happening.

"I think she had an allergic reaction to something? I'm guessing? Hope she's ok!," the commenter said.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It's not uncommon for Kim to be on the receiving end of online criticism. But, she has said gets upset when people target her children.

"Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let's use Brielle's lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she's never really liked," Kim told Us in July. "She's always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That's her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn't want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn't an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they're like, 'You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,' and Brielle's like, 'Well f—k, maybe I shouldn't say anything.' I said, 'No, you just basically do you.'"