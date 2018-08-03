Over the years as a reality TV star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's haters have said she has a big mouth. Well, now she does — in the literal sense.

Late on Aug. 2, the "Don't Be Tardy" star posted several images to Instagram of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Kaia.

"My heart hurts just thinking about this nugget starting Pre-K next week!!," Kim captioned the series of photos. "@kaiabiermann you light up our world!! Big Big Personality and lots of Sass."

While the tyke was adorable, many fans couldn't help put notice Kim's very, very plump pout.

"Slow down on ur lip fillers. It's not pretty, it actually looks really bad," one person said.

People said she looked "awful" or "like a clown" and even "like a muppet."

"Mom said if you can't say something nice don't say anything at all………………," one person wrote, taking the high road in a passive-aggressive way.

Many other told Kim how great she looked, but those people seemed to be in the minority.

Kim has been open about getting lip fillers. Last year she told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she was going to fix a "botched" lip job she recently got.

"I had them deflated, because I went to somebody who was not good," she said in late December 2017. "[My right side's] a little bit smaller than the other so I'm going to fix it when I'm in L.A. this week."