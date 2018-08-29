Kirstie Alley has been on "Celebrity Big Brother" for about two weeks, but she's had about enough of it, and she's reportedly threatening to quit over "dirty" living conditions.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A source told The Sun Online, "Kirstie has been in the diary room so many times saying she wants to walk and that she's on the edge. The boredom is starting to get to her."

"And she's not coping well with the house's lack of cleanliness - specifically the shower being full of hair and everything stinking and being dirty. She's been shouting about it and getting close to tears about everything," the source continued. "So far she's sticking it out but it could only be a matter of time until she walks."

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Just a few days before the Aug. 29 report, the former "Cheers" star was recorded complaining to housemate Gabby Alley about the house shower, claiming there was an abundance of pubic hair in it.

"I know. I can't. Here, I'm gonna take this stuff out," she said. "This is why I don't even want to leave my shower gel in here. I don't want to expose my shower gel to the pubic hairs. My shower gel gets really upset."

Others in the house have also complained about the lack of cleanliness, and Kirstie has tried implementing cleaning rules.

The show began on Aug. 16.