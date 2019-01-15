Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the filming of "Game of Thrones" is over, Kit Harington is moving on with his post-Jon Snow life, but he's "not happy" about it.

A few hours after HBO released a teaser for the upcoming final season, Kit spoke with "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show" to discuss how he felt about the popular series ending after eight seasons.

"It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over, are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that,'" he said. "But you have this grief that it's over, and it's the exact same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'Oh.' There's this loss around it."

Last season, an intriguing storyline centered around Kit's character and his family heritage. That is likely to continue during the show's swan song.

When asked about his thoughts on the final scenes of the show, Kit, 32, said on Tuesday, he's "maybe not happy, but very satisfied."

"I'm so excited for people to see it. I think it's going to be extraordinary. Hopefully it'll change TV again -- like it did originally -- and break boundaries," he said. "I think it might."

Since filming wrapped, Kit said it's been tough to stay mum on the final season, which premieres in April.

"It's weird walking around, I think, for all of us, walking around with this big secret where we know how it all wraps up, and how it ends," he said.

On Monday, the teaser for the highly-anticipated final season showed several of the characters walking past statues of themselves inside a crypt. Jon Snow's statue showed him as an older man.

"I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt. They sent it to my house. I've got it in my shed. How sad is that!" Kit said. "I was the only one who kept my statue. That's how narcissistic I am. I'm going to turn it into a water feature."