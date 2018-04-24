Kourtney Kardashian is getting political.

The reality TV star flew to Washington D.C. on April 23 to meet with members of Congress on April 24, TMZ reports.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

And it's all in the name of natural beauty.

"Our Kardashian sources say Kourtney will come face-to-face with several members of Congress Tuesday in hopes of helping to reform the laws that regulate cosmetics and other personal care products," TMZ writes.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She's working with the Environmental Working Group, an organization that uses research and education to "drive consumer choice and civic action." EWG runs the popular Skin Deep Cosmetics Database, which allows consumers to search for products that contain the fewest toxins.

Kourtney has a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" camera crew with her and the group booked a block of hotel rooms as well as a conference room for the trip, TMZ reports.

@kourtneykardash / Instagram

Kourtney has also been documenting some of her trip on her Instagram Story. On April 23, she posted a video clip of her plane landing in Washington, tagged the EWG in a photo during "meetings" and shared a selfie with beauty blogger and industry consultant Sarah Howard. She wrote atop the pic of them wearing white button-down shirts, "Business woman's special."

@kourtneykardash / Instagram

Kourtney has a reputation as a wellness advocate and famously shuns chemicals in her diet and products she uses herself or on her three children.

She famously stopped wearing chemical-laden antiperspirant during the 2013 season of "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami" -- now-ex Scott Disick criticized her, saying "she reeks" -- and instead made her own deodorant from natural, toxin-free ingredients like baking soda.

"I am slowly changing my beauty products over to safer choices," she told Cricket's Circle in 2016, according to The Cut. "I make sure that our products for Kardashian Beauty are made of non-toxic ingredients -- our list of banned substances is longer than the list at Whole Foods, which makes me feel really proud."

Kourtney and sister Kylie Jenner are launching a makeup collaboration on April 24. "So excited to announce the Kourt x Kylie collaboration. This collection gives me so much lifeeeee!" Kylie wrote on Instagram. The collab of non-toxic products from Kylie's beauty brand, which Kourtney has also been promoting, includes three mini eyeshadow palettes and three lipsticks.

The timing of Kourtney's trip is no surprise. In recent days, EWG has been "raising awareness of the need for real cosmetics safety reform," the group writes on its website homepage. "Did you know that it has been 80 (!) years since the United States last passed a law to regulate the safety of our personal care products? We are working to change that."