For those who watch "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," you already know that Kourtney Kardashian is very particular about the food she eats. Recently, she tried the popular, yet restrictive, ketosis diet, and she seemed to like the results.

On her subscription-based website, the reality TV star detailed her experience on the "keto" diet, saying she was "very strict and really stuck to it" for a few months.

Keto is said to be a metabolic state in which your body switches from burning carbs and sugar to burning fat.

While on the diet, Kourtney said she ate "minimal" carbs and eschewed legumes, beans and grains completely. She would also go long periods without eating, writing that "intermittent fasting" is part of the keto diet -- Sometimes she would go without eating for 16 hours by having an early dinner, a late breakfast and not having anything in between.

"One day a week, I did a 24-hour fast where I only drank homemade bone broth, water and green tea," she wrote.

Throughout the course of the diet, she found it helpful to drink apple cider vinegar twice a day. She also drank collagen powder mixed with water.

While in the throngs on the diet, Kourtney would check her blood levels nightly.

"I would keep track of my numbers and share them with my doctor weekly," she said. "He also told me the numbers I needed to be in to be in ketosis and where my blood sugar should be. Everyone is different, but I noticed that if I had a glass of wine, it threw me off. If I had one tequila, I was OK. But, typically drinking alcohol isn't ideal for ketosis."

Of course the diet isn't all liquids, but there are restrictions. In fact, it's a "more restrictive eating plan than other diets," she said. Kourtney, though, found "creative" ways to substitute for carbs, like making broccoli rice, cauliflower rice or spaghetti squash. Grilled chicken and fish were staples of her diet.

"I mixed in roasted vegetables, fresh salads with homemade dressing, and smoothies made with avocados and banana," she said.

There have been drawbacks to the keto diet, which the mother of three acknowledges.

"Sometimes the keto diet can cause headaches and low energy at the beginning, since your body is detoxing and also not used to this new regimen. I pushed through this phase, which took a good week or two," she said, adding that she also gave herself a bit of a cheat day once a week.

Still, the reality TV said this won't be the last time she tries the diet.

"I plan to do the keto diet later this year," she wrote, "since it was a really positive experience for me."