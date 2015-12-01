Looks like Kris Jenner has Scott Disick's back!

On Dec. 1, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted a selfie of her and Scott Disick, with the caption: "This is one of the true loves of my life... Feel so blessed to have him as the baby daddy to my Grandkids... You are amazing @letthelordbewithyou and I love you."

From the looks of things, Kris Jenner has forgiven Scott for all the things that transpired between Scott and Kourtney earlier this year.

In June 2015, Scott was photographed getting cozy with another woman in Europe and had been reported to be off the wagon after multiple trips to rehab last year. He also allegedly had not returned to the home he shared with Kourtney in over a month. Ultimately, Kourtney Kardashian pulled the plug on their relationship, to focus on their three children: Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 11 months.

Recently, Scott Disick completed a stint in rehab and has been slowly finding his way back into the good graces of the Kardashian family -- starting with apologizing to everyone he's hurt in the past year.

This latest photo from Kris Jenner also comes on the heels of Kourtney and Scott spending some quality one-on-one time together and celebrating Thanksgiving all together as a "blended" family.

We're glad to see that Scott is looking healthy and supported by his extended family.