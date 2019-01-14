Kyle Richards is turning 50 years old in style.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and birthday girl took to Instagram to share an image of her relaxing beachside in Nayarit, Mexico. In the birthday snap, Kyle balances a drink on her toned tummy while donning a yellow bikini.

In her caption, she admits that she is struggling with aging.

"I'm 50. There. I said it. Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I'm dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle," she captioned the idyllic snapshot. "I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life. I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time.)"

She continued, "I love my children, my husband, my family, my friends, my dogs, my work... SO MUCH. What else could a woman ask for? Thank you all for your birthday wishes 🙏 My cup has runneth over."

On Twitter, she said that acknowledging her age "doesn't exactly roll off the tongue."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

While others tried to help her allay her worry, many others marveled at her incredibly fit body.

"You look amazing at 50 and when I am 50 I want to look like you," one person said. Another added, "Your body looks better now than it ever has! You're gorgeous inside and out Kyle!"

Her 2.3 million followers often used words like "slay," "fabulous" and "amazing."

From the looks of it, Kyle has nothing to worry about.