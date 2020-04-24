Kylie Jenner's real estate holdings just got real.

According to a report on Friday, she's plopped down a cool $36.5 million on a new home, one that's just a rock's throw from her current estate.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

TMZ said that the billionaire makeup mogul's new pad is in Holmby Hills, which is very close to her current home in Calabasas. It's not known whether the reality TV star plans to live in the home, or simply use it as an investment.

The place — which TMZ calls a "resort compound" — is spectacular, to say the least. The single-story, 15,350 square foot home has a dedicated guardhouse. The house also has a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theatre, bars and game rooms, a gym and a championship-level sports court with pickleball/basketball, the report states.

It also has two guest apartments.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While the price tag is certainly steep, the home was initially listed at $45 million.

Kylie, 22, and the seller reportedly have some history, as he sold her land in the Palm Springs area, where she's currently building a home.

"Home sweet home" means something different in Kylie Jenner's world.