Kylie Jenner buys insane estate for $36.5M
Kylie Jenner's real estate holdings just got real.
According to a report on Friday, she's plopped down a cool $36.5 million on a new home, one that's just a rock's throw from her current estate.
TMZ said that the billionaire makeup mogul's new pad is in Holmby Hills, which is very close to her current home in Calabasas. It's not known whether the reality TV star plans to live in the home, or simply use it as an investment.
The place — which TMZ calls a "resort compound" — is spectacular, to say the least. The single-story, 15,350 square foot home has a dedicated guardhouse. The house also has a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theatre, bars and game rooms, a gym and a championship-level sports court with pickleball/basketball, the report states.
It also has two guest apartments.
While the price tag is certainly steep, the home was initially listed at $45 million.
Kylie, 22, and the seller reportedly have some history, as he sold her land in the Palm Springs area, where she's currently building a home.
"Home sweet home" means something different in Kylie Jenner's world.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 23, 2020 These stars expanded their families in 2020