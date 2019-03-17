Nope, it's not dirt! And it's not black mold either.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner fans who've been wondering about those dark splotches on her walls need ponder no more: Kylie has finally explained what's going on.

"For those who always ask, it's a wallpaper and it's like rose gold splatters all over my walls," the reality TV star-turned-makeup mogul explained on her Instagram Stories on March 16. "So I don't ever want to see those f---ing questions[s] again," she added with a laugh.

Though the patches appear to be black when they're seen in the background of photos, upon closer inspection -- and when Kylie shines a light on them -- it's clear that they're actually metallic.

@kyliejenner / .

Kylie's decor choices tend to be different from those of her sisters and momager. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West favors neutrals; Khloe Kardashian's home features glamorous, modern-Mediterranean decor; Kourtney Kardashian's house is kid-friendly with a modern, organic vibe; and mom Kris Jenner prefers decorating with bold black-and-white palettes. Kylie, however, likes pinks, neon hues, metallics and big, eclectic art pieces.

She chose interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to decorate her Hidden Hills, California, home and remembers, "I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!" Kylie told Architectural Digest in a piece published in February 2019.

Overall, the designer told AD, "The look [of Kylie's home] is glamorous but totally inviting. Kylie loves to have people over, and there's nothing so precious that you can't stand, jump or dance on it."

In a video interview with AD, Kris praised Kylie's aesthetic. "I think Kylie's design style is extremely mature. Your level of taste and your understanding of art and furniture and design is at a level that most people your age have no idea," Kris told Kylie.

Kris added, "I get excited just to see what's next with you because of your creativity and your imagination and the way you design your house is very similar to the way you run your business, which is kind of perfect."