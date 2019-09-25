Kylie Jenner was hospitalized in Los Angeles this week after experiencing severe flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

TMZ claimed that Kylie's illness prevented her from presenting at the Emmy awards on Sunday night alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner.

Although the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner, is in Paris, Kylie's father, Caitlyn Jenner, has been at the hospital checking on her quite frequently.

"Kylie's getting top-notch treatment right now," TMZ reported.

The Blast said things got so bad at one point that Kylie's throat "closed up."

Likely not by coincidence, Kylie had been recently telling her Instagram followers to drink tea and rest.

Still, despite her illness and hospitalization, the reality TV star and makeup maven has been keeping her eye the ball, so to speak, and has been promoting her KYLIE X BALMAIN makeup collection, which is set to be released on Friday night after the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.