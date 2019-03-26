Kylie Jenner is letting those freckles take center stage in her newest Instagram snap.

The new billionaire shared a snap from a bedroom on Monday, and, well, she woke up like this.

In the image, Kylie wears a white tank top and no makeup while looking directly at the camera.

"Skin," the normally-dolled up reality TV star captioned the image.

Friends and fans of Kylie applauded the look.

"Glowing," family friend Khadijah Haqq responded. Makeup artist James Charles responded, "Omg hello." Words like "perfection," "stunning," and "fire" were commonly used.

On her Instagram Story, she kept the au natural look, sharing videos of her hair getting styled without product by makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Kylie has gone sans makeup before. Back in 2016, Kylie shared a freckled photo after being called out by a fan.

"Saw someone comment why I don't embrace my freckles anymore," she captioned a makeup-free selfie. "So here's a freckle appreciation post."

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, Kylie knows where her bread is buttered, so to speak, and she also used her Instagram on Monday to hawk several new products from her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

"I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited," she said recently of Kylie Cosmetics, "and I am very proud of that."