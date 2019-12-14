Kylie Jenner belted out her meme-worthy "Rise and Shine" song while attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Los Angeles art auction on Friday night.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The evening featured impromptu performances by Justin, Jaden Smith and others, as well. However, Kylie may have gotten the most reaction when she approached a microphone to sing those three little words. The crowd burst out into applause.

Kylie lit up the Internet in October when she sang "Rise and Shine" to wake her daughter, Stormi, up from a nap. Afterward, she filed multiple trademarks for the phrase, trying to scoop up the rights to "Rise and Shine" and "Riiise and Shiiine."

"locking down deals," Kylie captioned a snap with her mother, Kris Jenner, from the charitable evening, with proceeds going to LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts.

It appeared that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star kept the night going, posting videos to her Instagram Story that included her BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou.

"How did I end up here?" she captioned a video that appeared to show her and friends in a party bus. Afterward, the women walked hand-in-hand into a restaurant.