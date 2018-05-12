Explaining that he's normally private and would usually keep mum, Kylie Jenner's former bodyguard Tim Chung has publicly spoken out to clear the air about rumors that he's the father of baby Stormi.

Captioning an image of his statement, "My first and last comment," Chung goes on to say:

"I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only."

Lastly, he puts the final finishes on the quashing with, "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

TMZ concludes that the story ends here as it was impossible for Tim to be the father, because he never hooked up with Kylie.

When asked about any truth to the rumors by TMZ on Thursday night outside Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif., Chung maintained his cool almost playing it coy before turning and walking away.