Lady Gaga's cigarette addiction has gone up in flames.

While promoting her new single "Stupid Love" on Friday, the pop star told New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she kicked her habit without any assistance.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

"I'm not smoking anymore, but I'd smoke 40 cigarettes all day long," she said, assuring the host that she means business.

"I swear on my life I'm not smoking cigarettes," she maintained. "I completely quit — I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard. If you don't smoke, don't smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful."

Gaga's healthier lifestyle comes as she makes her forthcoming album.

"This was very emotional for me making this album and I cried constantly and I was writing poetry constantly," she said. "There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me."

As usual, the songs on the new album are highly personal.

"I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy," she said. "You know, someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud. But I go, I said, 'I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.'"