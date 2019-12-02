Let it snow… and then let's go!

Lauren Conrad took her 2-year-old son Liam to see snow for the first time in his life over the weekend, she revealed, but the experience in the winter wonderland was cut short.

"Took Liam to see snow for the first time today," she wrote on Instagram. "We drove for hours with both kids in the car so he could build a snowman... then get right back in the car after only 20 minutes because he was cold and hungry."

The experience, though, was memorable for "The Hills" star, posting a photo of her son admiring a freshly-made snowman, complete with a beanie on its head and cookies used for buttons and eyes.

Despite the long drive and quick turnaround, Lauren noted, "It was all worth it just see [Liam's] little face light up when he threw his first snowball... and to find out that William is strangely good at making snowmen."

She didn't indicate where the family went to see the snow.

The family outing came about two months after Lauren and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their second child, a boy named Charlie Wolf Tell.

On Thanksgiving, the reality TV star shared an image of the family on the beach looking out at the ocean. In the scenic photo, Lauren holds Charlie while Liam sits atop William's shoulders.

"So much to be thankful for this year," she wrote. "Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday!"