LeAnn Rimes got ugly this week... Coyote Ugly, that is.

WENN.com

While in Aspen, Colorado at a bar, the singer essentially recreated one of the more memorable scenes from the 2000 classic "Coyote Ugly" in which she sings atop a bar.

"This is what happens when your friends at [Kemo Sabe Watering Hole] in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on Can't Fight The Moonlight," she captioned an Instagram photo of her in a cowboy hat on. "No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!"

It seems that no one could fight the moonlight, either. The bar took to Instagram to share a video of LeAnn on top of the bar, too, and the nostalgia was in full effect.

"This happened! Coyote Ugly up in the Kemo Sabe Watering Hole," Kemo captioned the video. "The party didn't stop there......thank you @leannrimes for having us at your amazing show @bellyupaspen ! #kemosabe #swagger #coyoteugly."

The fact that the film has achieved cult-like status isn't lost on LeAnn, who starred as herself in the movie. In 2015, on the movie's 15th anniversary, she tweeted, "WOW 15 years!! #cantfightthemoonlight."

Her costar Piper Perabo replied at the time: "@leannrimes it was pretty fun dancing on that bar with you 💓."

All we can say is: hell no, H2O.