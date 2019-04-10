Lena Dunham is celebrating a year of sobriety.

The "Girls" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her anniversary, writing, "Today I'm in the miraculous position of being one year sober. I've done a lot of cool things in this life, but none has brought me the peace, joy and lasting connections that being part of a sober fellowship has."

Alongside a photo of her giving a thumbs up, she said, "Life is full of problems, but the cool thing about this one is that there is a solution: in every city, in many countries, you can find a group of people who are working hard to live sober, accountable lives and want to support you on your quest to do the same."

Since Lena wasn't continuously photographed leaving nightclubs or never caught by the paparazzi in precarious situations, many probably never knew about her struggle. Her issue, she said, was of the behind-the-counter variety. She previously told Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that she was addicted to the anti-anxiety drug Klonopin.

On Instagram she said, "I didn't know I had an issue with drugs for a long time: because they were doctor prescribed, because I was outwardly successful and not a wild in da club party chick. But wouldn't you say that hurting people you love is an issue? Wouldn't you say feeling lost and lonely much of the time is an issue? Wouldn't you say wearing shorts to a movie premiere *is* an issue?"

"Sobriety hasn't fixed my world. Life is still challenging- that's the nature of the game," she said. "But every day I am surprised by the richness and depth of, well, reality. I don't need to escape this beautiful carnival. Instead, I'm on the ride."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Before ending her post, she issued a positive message to others struggling with sobriety.

"Please remember you are never too far gone, too broken or too unique," she said. "There are people in plain sight waiting to help you. Let's do this."