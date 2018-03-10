Leonardo DiCaprio bought a painting at contemporary art fair Volta NY merely hours after the show opened, according to Page Six's hipster insiders.

Apparently, the piece was by longtime DiCaprio pal Jean-Pierre Roy and is titled "Landscape With Divergent Perceptual Reference Frames." He reportedly paid $38,000 to Gallery Poulsen for it.

The show is one of the fairs running during Armory Week at Pier 90. A source also revealed to Page Six that Leo and Jean-Pierre go way back and are "friends from elementary school."

"He's a talented artist whom Leo collects," said the source.

Among the famous faces chilling with the avant-garde crowd at the Armory Show on Friday were Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, James Franco, Michael Eisner and Alexander Wang, Page Six reports.

