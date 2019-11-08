Rapper Lil Pump was bitten by a snake while filming a music video, and he has the battle wounds and blood to prove it.

On Friday morning, the "Gucci Gang" rapper posted an expletive-laced video to Instagram that shows a snake handler giving him the serpent. "Hold him up," Pump says nonchalantly as the reptile quickly turns toward him and bites his hand.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

People on the set of the "Coronao Now" music video can be heard shrieking in the background while Pump quickly flails and drops the snake on the ground.

Afterward, Pump appears to be fine, showing his bloodied hand to the camera.

"I just got bit by a snake. WTF," he captioned the NSFW video. "I can't f— [with] no snakes. I hope I don't die."

At the end of the video, the reptile nearly snaps at another person on set.

Lil Pump is clearly not a snake charmer.