Lin-Manuel Miranda is feeling anything but supercalafragilisticexpialidocious. In fact, he's in pain!

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

The "Mary Poppins Returns" actor took to twitter on April 4 to claim he had a really bad headache.

"Damn. I've got the worst migraine of my life right now," he tweeted.

If only that were the case. On April 5, the "Hamilton" creator told his 2.25 million followers that he has been diagnosed with shingles!

"Hey, cool story. This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!" he wrote. "Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby."

Lin and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, welcomed a son, Francisco, in February.

He joked that he would be "in a Phantom [of the Opera] mask til further notice."

Keeping it light, Lin also shared gifs of the Phantom and jokingly expressed interest in doing a duet with "The Phantom of the Opera" actress Emmy Rossum while wearing the mask.

Lestser Cohen / Getty Images for LARAS

Shingles is an extremely painful skin rash caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "After you've had chickenpox, the virus lies inactive in nerve tissue near your spinal cord and brain. Years later, the virus may reactivate as shingles."