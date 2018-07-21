Is Lindsay Lohan getting ready to settle down?

Derek Storm / Splash News

The 32-year-old "Mean Girls" star, after spending time with Syrian refugee children in Turkey, is seemingly feeling that family vibe and is possibly preparing to slow things down a bit in her life.

"I'll adopt my first child. I've spent time with Syrian refugees in Turkey, and it made me realize how much I love kids," she told The Mail On Sunday, adding, "I just want to save them."

Lohan has yet to decide just how many little ones she wants running around, however does know that she wants more than a few.

REX/Shutterstock

"I would love to have two or maybe four kids," she continued. "But I have no plans to start my own family yet."

And the "Freaky Friday" actress says she plans to go it alone—for now—opting to expand her family now that she's single, explaining, "I don't really hang out with guys now. My focus is my friends and family. My last relationship feels very much in my past. I'm so glad that I'm no longer in that place."

Fame Flynet

Lohan added that she ended her last relationship once realizing it was toxic: "What made me leave it? Looking in the mirror and realizing what I was missing out on by being stuck in a toxic situation," she said. "I didn't know how to get out of it but eventually I had the courage to walk away, and that's when things changed…no one is going to hurt me again."

Lohan presently resides between Dubai and the Greek island of Mykonos, with no plan at this time to move back to the United States.

LOOK Press, PacificCoastNews

"I used to suffer from terrible anxiety because of the paparazzi," Lohan said. "When I have anxiety attacks, my chest gets really tight, I can't breathe and I start having palpitations."

She also added: "It has been reported that I never go back to the US, but I do go back for work and to see my mum and sister," she explained. "I am close to my mum, although I haven't seen my dad in a while. I have no plans to live there again."