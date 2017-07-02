What a tease! On July 1, Lindsay Lohan took to social media to share a sweet photo with a new mystery man, but she took the photo down before we could even swoon.

According to the Daily Mail Online, which was able to capture the Instagram image before it was removed, LiLo used two simple hashtags for her caption: "#preemium #lovebirds." Her link to the photo on Twitter was simply adorned with happy face emojis.

In the photo, Lindsay is smiling as a mystery silver fox cuddles her and plants a kiss on her cheek. But his face is barely visible.

She opted to delete the romantic snapshot and has since shared a random silly photo of herself in a cowboy hat with a pal in honor of her 31st birthday on July 2.

We haven't seen much of anything in the "Mean Girls" star's love life since her split from Egor Tarabasov back in August 2016. She and the wealthy Russian real estate entrepreneur were engaged at the time of their breakup.

Instagram

But she seems to be on the up and up these days.

Lindsay launched her own lifestyle site called Preemium this week. It offers exclusive insights into her personal world with a paid subscription. And she was just spotted in Greece taking time to celebrate her birthday on a yacht in between filming the upcoming series "Sick Note."

Guess we'll just have to wait and see if the handsome mystery man makes another appearance.