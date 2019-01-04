Holy hot housewife!

While on a family vacation in Costa Rica, Lisa Rinna, 55, shared videos that showed her on the beach and even jumping out of a tree, but it's her bikini selfie that has everyone talking.

On Thursday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted a poolside picture of her in a Fendi bikini.

"I got me a Fendi," she simply captioned the snap. Page Six noted that the retail price of the bikini is equivalent to a car payment at $490.

"Girl how do u stay ageless? I'm seriously asking," one person said. "I'm always in awe of your whole self."

Another said, "New Year Goals."

"Please post a typical days diet," yet another commented. "I want to do whatever you do."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

It's not uncommon for the reality TV star to flaunt her body on Instagram, something her 1.6 million followers seem to appreciate.

"Staying in shape has always been a big part of my life," she told Oprah in 2015. "Luckily, I was born with good genes, first and foremost — and I know that... For me, working out is like brushing my teeth."

Lisa has played competitive tennis and has done "every workout known to man," she said at the time, but is now a yoga junkie.

"I'm always doing something... Because [it makes me] feel better. If I feel better, I'm nicer. If I'm nicer, my life goes better," she said. "Because if I'm nicer, then you're going to be nicer to me, and if I'm nice, then everything runs smoothly."

It also comes to diet, and Lisa thinks she's got that reigned in pretty well.

"I try to fill my body with good stuff because if I don't, I feel terrible. It's that simple... I'm very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good. It's really that," she said. "I like to feel good and I like to look good. If I feel good and look good, [those are] two things that I don't have to beat myself up over. How nice is that?"

She continued, "Whether that's superficial or not, folks, that's the truth."