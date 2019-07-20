Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 21-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, has revealed that she went to rehab twice to treat intense anxiety and depression.

The daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars said rehab was "the best thing that has ever happened to me."

On her Instagram Story, the budding model wrote that she was hesitant to come forward with the personal information, but felt that her experience could possibly help someone else out.

"This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression," she wrote. "I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative. I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn't get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it."

Finally, after eight months, she was able to free herself from the relationship.

"In February I called my mom, packed some bags, and took the soonest flight back to LA. Two weeks later I was admitted into a rehab facility," she wrote. "I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help."

Delilah said she learned about "being independent" and returned to the facility in June.

"This time I stayed for 60 days (two months)," Delilah told her followers. "I worked through traumas and self-love. But most importantly I learned what self-respect meant."

Delilah went on to encourage her followers to seek help if they need it while assuring them it's "okay."

"Don't be afraid to be VULNERABLE," she said, "and ask for help because it will change your life."

After her reveal, Delilah shared a video of supportive messages from fans, saying they "warmed her heart."