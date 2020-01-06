Lisa Vanderpump has reacted in epic fashion after a Ferrari drove through the patio area of her popular Los Angeles restaurant.

"No. We are not a Drive-Thru," the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tweeted on Sunday after the incident. She added, "Thank God no one was hurt."

Many of Lisa's fans reacted to the post with concern or jokes.

Andy Cohen commented, "TERRIFYING! glad everyone is ok."

According to local reports, a silver Ferrari drove into the patio of PUMP Sunday afternoon. Photos, of which Lisa posted two, indicated the car crashed through a railing and through the windows, leaving glass scattered inside the restaurant.

The restaurant was open for brunch at the time of the incident.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

KTLA reported that one person was taken the hospital, but it doesn't appear the injuries are serious. Lisa's husband, Ken Todd, told TMZ that the driver had "minor cuts" from the "massive crash."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Todd told TMZ, "[The driver] said that somebody cut him off… Accidents happen, you know, and I take everything, rough or smooth. He couldn't help it, it was an accident. These things happen… It's just life."