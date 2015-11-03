Lorde trades in curls for straight hair
Goin' straight! Lorde has traded in her traditional curly-haired look for shorter, straighter tresses.
The singer showed off her new look at the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York on Nov. 2. Considering we've rarely ever seen here without her signature curls, the hair makeover can be considered somewhat of a major change.
The "Royals" singer arrived at the event with her shorter, pin-straight 'do. She rocked pants by Givenchy and pointed-toe heels.
The straight hair look may have come as a surprise to many of her fans. Just a few weeks ago she gushed about her curls on Tumblr. "Curly hair is the coolest s--- mama," Lorde wrote to a fan who also had coiled locks. "I love having this halo of hair radiating out from my face the bigger the better!"
