Luann de Lesseps had a wedding rewind at the recent "The Real Housewives of New York" reunion.

The reality TV star wore one of her wedding dresses to the reunion!

Over the course of her three-day wedding event, Luann wore three different dresses.

Perhaps she'd like a do-over on her reunion wardrobe... perhaps not. One thing is fairly certain -- she would probably like a do-over on her wedding to Tom D'Agostino.

On Aug. 3, the "Real Housewives of New York" star announced she and Tom were divorcing after just eight months of marriage.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" she wrote on Twitter. Media reports indicated the pair filed a joint divorce petition.

A friend told People magazine last week that Luann made the final decision.

"She is sad," the source said, "but she was the one who made the decision to file."

The source added, "They had lots of issues and really tried to make it work, but it was just obvious they weren't on the same page."

Last month, Page Six reported that the pair had got into a physical confrontation in a New York restaurant. She reportedly slapped Tom. At the time, People reported that couple had hit a "major rough patch."

Luann, a source told E! News, is "still struggling, of course, with sadness and disappointment but she's trying to come to peace with it."

After news of the divorce hit, the reality TV star headed off to Switzerland.

"To be clear, she didn't run away," E!'s source said. "She's not in hiding. She's taking some much-needed time for herself. Between her children and her friends, she's being well looked-after."