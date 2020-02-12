Mama June will be a primary focus of WE tv's upcoming reality show, "Mama June From Not To Hot: Family Crisis," but she won't be cashing in on the series at all.

TMZ reports that June won't be an active participant in the series, therefore she won't be paid a single cent.

Set to air in March, the reality show will reportedly focus on how Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and the rest of the family deal with June's seemingly out-of-control life. June will be featured in the show, but that will be limited to news clips of from her court dates with boyfriend Geno Doak and her family's well-documented attempts to get her help.

The family, the report states, is actually happy that June will go home empty-handed, because they're afraid of what June and Geno would do with the money.

Recently a promotion for the show was posted on June's Instagram, but the report states it was actually her manager who shared it, not June.

June's life appears to have gone sideways over the past year — she was arrested in Alabama on drug charges last March; her lawyer eventually quit because she went radio silence on him; she sold her house for less than market value in attempt get cash; she and Geno got booted from a Georgia hotel after allegedly trashing the place in December; she recently pawned off a diamond ring, as well.

June's family "hopes she sees the show and realizes how much her loved ones are hurting," TMZ said.