Mama June Shannon's relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak is more destructive (literally) than we thought!

The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" reality star and her man allegedly left a Georgia hotel room in utter shambles after having a heated argument a few months ago. They've been bouncing around different hotels in the area since she sold her Hampton home earlier this year.

According to TMZ, who obtained photos of the trashed room after their stay, police were called to the FairBridge Inn & Suites for a disturbance. Though a report wasn't even filed and no arrests were made, the couple reportedly caused $1,000 in damages.

Pictures show garbage scattered on the floor and tabletops, along with a shattered mirror barely still hanging on the wall with what appears to be a smeared bloody handprint. Both the television and a lamp in the room were also broken.

It's still unclear how the matter was ultimately settled as the hotel is under new management and Mama June has yet to return TMZ's request for comment.

Since striking up a romance four years ago, Mama June's family has been vocal about their concern with Geno as a bad influence. In March, they were both arrested on felony drug possession charges in Alabama after police were called for another domestic dispute. According to legal documents, Geno had gone so far as to threaten to kill his girlfriend in the fight.

Then in June, Geno was suspected of driving under the influence after he crashed his SUV straight into Mama June's house.

In all the mayhem, Mama June's famous daughter, 13-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has reportedly been living with her big sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

Geno's allegedly been manipulating the TLC star to keep her away from her children and has her in a sort of, "mental prison."

"The fam thinks Geno's preventing her from seeing [her loved ones] and being with her kids, and has been filling her head with lies," a source at TMZ said. "Like saying they are against her when in fact, they are worried sick about her."

Mama June, who has four daughters from different men, doesn't have the best track record when it comes to dating. Her last boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, was a convicted child molester. And Alana's dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, cheated on her with both men and women.