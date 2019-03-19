'Mama June' Shannon's mug shot released, plus more news

Mama June's mug shot revealed

Authorities in Alabama have released the mug shot from "Mama June" Shannon's March 13 felony drug possession arrest -- and it's kind of a doozy. In the photo, the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star casts her eyes to the ground as she curls her lips into a snarl. June and her boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak were arrested last week after police reportedly found June in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Macon County District Attorney's Office (via People). Geno was also hit with drug and drug paraphernalia charges as well as a third-degree domestic violence charge. The couple were reportedly searched by police who'd responded to a call about a domestic dispute at a gas station. Though she looks decidedly displeased in her mug shot, the arrest didn't stop the 39-year-old reality star from live-tweeting the premiere of the third season of "Mama June: From Not to Hot." "Sorry I'm so late tweeting the show," she posted without mentioning the arrest, "but don't forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now. Let's get ready to start the season off good #mamajune." A rep for June had not yet replied to People's request for comment as of Tuesday, March 19.

