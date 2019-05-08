The lawyer defending Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, in their crack cocaine arrests has quit after the duo went radio silent on him.

TMZ noted that George B. Bulls II filed a request to be taken off the case, and the judge signed off on it. In his request, the attorney said he made multiple attempts to contact the couple, but they never responded to him. The lawyer also claims they "failed to comply" with their attorney/client agreement.

Back in March, police responded to a report of a "domestic incident" at an Alabama gas station. During the investigation, June was arrested for felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia after police allegedly found a pipe with crack cocaine residue on the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star. She also allegedly had $1,340 in her bra.

In addition, June also claimed ownership of a car where police allegedly found a bottle containing crack cocaine. Like June, Geno was arrested on felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges, as well as one count of domestic violence/harassment for allegedly threatening to kill June during the gas station dispute.

After June's release, TMZ obtained a recording of a conversation she had with a tow truck driver in which she claimed she and Geno weren't fighting. She also claimed that police "tore" the car apart during a search.

There, however, is no love lost between June's family and Geno.

"They feel he's been an awful influence on June since they started dating," TMZ said in March. "Mama June's fam thinks she'll continue putting herself at risk as long as she's with [Geno.] Not only that, but they feel that her [13-year-old] daughter Alana is in an unsafe environment."

After the arrests, the court ordered Geno to stay away from June, due to the alleged domestic incident. However, the duo has been spotted together multiple times since then.