The man who crashed Britney Spears' stage in Las Vegas last year got a slap on the wrist from the legal system, but he's also not welcome at the scene of the crime anymore.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Jesse Webb ran onto the stage during a Britney Spears performance at Planet Hollywood last August. Before he could get to the pop star, he was wrestled to the ground by her security. According to reports, Jesse was acting disorderly in the crowd and was asked to leave by security. Rather than leave, he jumped on stage. During his arrest, he allegedly kicked a cop too.

He was arrested for trespassing.

According to The Blast, Jesse, 37, reached a plea deal in the case, and he's agreed to pay a $250 fine, take a one-time impulse control class, stay out of trouble for six months and stay away from Planet Hollywood Casino forever.

His attorney said that the case will be completely dismissed "once some minimal requirements are completed."