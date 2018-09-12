The accountant accused of stealing $9 million from Marc Anthony has been sentenced to up to six years in prison for the scheme.

Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kyle Tessiero, 36, took a plea deal of first degree grand larceny in June and admitted to spending millions of dollars of the singer's money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

According to prosecutors, Kyle worked at an accounting firm that Marc used, and he had immediate access to Marc's bank accounts and credit cards. Kyle soon began using Marc's American Express and started siphoning funds from the singer's bank account, a practice that went on for eight years.

Kyle was caught after American Express noticed an unauthorized charge. After the Amex inquiry, Kyle admitted that he had been spending Marc's money from 2009 to 2017. Marc allegedly never noticed the missing money.

AM/Splash News

"Today, the court sentenced Kyle to a term of two to six years, recognizing that he told the DA about this crime before anyone was aware of it, and due to his good character," defense lawyer Marc Agnifio said, according to the New York Post.

TMZ noted that prosecutors ask the court for a sentence of three to nine years.

In addition to the prison time, Kyle was also ordered to pay back $9.1 million to Marc, TMZ noted. The singer could file a civil suit to force Kyle to pay.