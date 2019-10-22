Maren Morris is going to be a mother, and the "Girl" singer is actually having a boy.

The country music superstar announced the pregnancy news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a beautiful snap with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she captioned a photo of herself holding her barely-there belly while sitting with her hubby. "See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻"

Ryan posted two images from their professional pregnancy photo shoot and used some "Seinfeld" humor in his caption.

"MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!" he captioned the images. "Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life…"

Getty Images for CMT

Many in the music world congratulated the duo in the comments section of their respective posts.

The pregnancy is really icing on the cake for Maren, who's seen a monster 2019. The 29-year-old singer released her sophomore album, "GIRL," in the spring to both critical and commercial success. "GIRL" went on to break the record for the largest streaming week for a country studio album by a woman, garnering 24 million streams in its first week available. She also headlined her "GIRL" tour and joined Miranda Lambert's all-female "Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour." Maren also helped form a supergroup with Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires called The Highwomen.