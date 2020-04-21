Some things just come natural for Maren Morris, including blasting Internet trolls.

On Tuesday, the country superstar posted a makeup-free selfie with her newborn son, Hayes Andrew. She captioned the photo with lyrics from Patty Griffin's "Mary." One person, however, wasn't feeling the picture and let her know it.

"Stop with the Botox," one hater wrote, alongside a clown emoji and a laugh-crying emoji.

Maren was quick to clap back. "Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we're in the middle of a quarantine," she wrote. "The Botox has long worn off [laughing emoji]."

Fans and fellow celebrities backed Maren, with many congratulating her on the baby. Even Patty Griffin, the inspiration to Maren's caption, wrote, "Congrats @marenmorris on that bundle of beauty."

Another fan noted the au naturel look, writing, "You are a natural beauty."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Clearly, Maren has more important things on her plate than an unflattering Instagram comment, including a milestone: her son, whom she shares with fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, turns one month old this week.

Maren also recently performed during the "One World: Together at Home" special to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"Very honored and excited to be making a little appearance this weekend," Morris said on her Instagram Story before the performance.

It was Maren's first performance since welcoming Hayes on March 23 after 30 hours of labor and "an emergency c-section."

"I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand," she said a few days after the birth. "All that mattered was that he got here safely."