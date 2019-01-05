Mariah Carey looks absolutely incredible.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

The 48-year-old singer flaunted her body in a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 4.

The photos, which were taken at night, show Carey in a pink, sparkly string bikini with long damp hair. In the first photo, she's walking out of the pool, wearing a number of diamond bracelets and a big smile on her face. In the second photo, the mom of two stretched out her arms, smiling widely yet again. She followed those photos with two of her in the pool, one with her eyes closed and smiling and the last, a closeup of her face, showing off her beautiful skin. Carey wasn't showy with her bikini body all day; earlier she'd covered up on Instagram, posting a photo in a conservative blue cover-up.

She has been in St. Barts since at least New Year's Eve. She posted a photo all glammed up and in a super-sparkly gown for the holiday, captioning it, "I couldn't have asked for a better way to ring in 2019 than performing in such a magical place! @NikkiBeachWorld@NikkiBeachSaintBarth, I'll be back."

Before this trip, she made her annual trip to Aspen, celebrating Christmas with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their 7-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was a quiet Christmas — literally — for the friendly exes, with Carey on vocal rest. She reposted an Instagram from pal Shawn McDonald who wrote, "She's on super vocal rest but refuses to be un-festive during the holidays so we're having a quiet moment out and about."