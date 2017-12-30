To prevent a repeat of her epic meltdown after last year's lip-synching disaster, pop singer Mariah Carey will be showing up for a complete sound check before her New Year's Eve performance.

Noam Galai / FilmMagic

According to Page Six insiders, Mariah is on the road to NYE redemption with this year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," and this time around she's not going to be taking any chances, like skipping a sound check a la last year.

Yes, she will be back, same as last year when the ball is about to drop in Time Square.

StarTraks

The world is often captivated by an underdog like Mariah going for a shot at a second chance -- host Jenny McCarthy recently said to Variety that "one of the most exciting news stories about New Year's Eve is giving Mariah Carey that second chance that I think everybody deserves."

Moreover, like a Tyson fight, this is going to definitely draw in the viewers no matter what the outcome, and will most likely give the show a huge ratings boost from fans and rubberneckers alike, hoping that the diva is able to hit, and hopefully not miss, the right notes this time around. Either way, it's going to be something to see!