Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Cuban has essentially recovered following a procedure for atrial fibrillation earlier this week that shocked his heart back into rhythm.

The procedure forced the "Shark Tank" star to miss an appearance on "The View" with his reality show costars on Thursday.

NameFace LLC/REX/Shutterstock

"It's a common procedure for people with afib and fortunately so far so good! I'm doing great," Mark, 60, told Page Six in a statement. "I was just limited in what I could do because of the timing of the procedure. If we would have filmed [Friday] it wouldn't have been an issue."

Afib is a "an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The billionaire entrepreneur opened up about his condition in 2017.

He later told Page Six, "I also recommend that anyone experiencing an irregular heartbeat visit their doctor and read up on arterial fibrillation. If you take the right steps it's a condition that can be dealt with."