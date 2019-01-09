Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The kids from Bayside High School are not "friends forever" after all.

For years there have been rumors that most the stars of "Saved By The Bell" don't see eye to eye with Dustin Diamond, who famously starred as Screech. On Tuesday night, Mark-Paul Gosselaar said she he hasn't spoken to his on-screen best friend in more than two decades.

Ben Hider/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

While on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Mark was asked when he and Dustin last spoke. Mark laughed, shook his head and said, "1994."

As Andy laughed, Mark offered, "It's the truth! I mean, I'm not making anything up."

"Saved By The Bell" was beloved while it aired from 1989-1993. Since the show ended, Dustin hasn't exactly maintained the best relationship with his fellow costars.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In 2009, he released a book titled "Behind the Bell" that painted a dark picture of the show, alleging drug use and backstabbing. Most of the cast, including Mark, spoke out against the book, calling it fiction.

In 2014, a Lifetime movie called "The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story" was released, largely based off the book.

Dustin, who has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, eventually said he didn't write the book and apologized for it.

"I will say, guys…I'm sorry that this has taken advantage of me, the book and other situations…" Dustin told "The Dr. Oz Show." "But I'm sure that you've experienced downfalls, as well, in your time and I'm still loving you guys."