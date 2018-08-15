Zack Morris and the gang could be returning to television one day.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who starred in the iconic "Saved By The Bell," is open to the idea of doing a reboot of the sitcom.

"I'd like to see a version that was worth everyone's time," he told Fox News.

In speaking about all the shows that are currently getting rebooted, he said, "There's a lot of versions that we see that don't do it justice… But I'd like to see a version [of "Saved By The Bell,"] yeah, I'd like to see a version that we'd all agree on."

Still, the actor hasn't given much thought to a reboot and has "no idea" what he'd like the show to entail.

"I do like what 'Cobra Kai' has done. I think that that's a very interesting way of doing a reboot," he said of the "Karate Kid" reboot. "I don't know if whether or not we could do that with our show, but I'd be interested in something that was along the lines of that."

Someone you won't see on screen are Mark's four kids — they don't want to be in entertainment. If they did, though, he said he'd "have a very long conversation to see if it was something that they absolutely wanted to do."

"But I think there's opportunities for people who are interested in the art to do it at a later age," he said. "My son is very interested in behind the camera, and there's opportunities that he has in school, and my daughter too she's a performer, but there's opportunities in school. It hasn't gotten to the point where they say, 'I need to be on screen' — where when I grew up, I wanted to be on screen and I wanted to entertain people."