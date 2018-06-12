Country music star Martina McBride and husband John are being sued by a former employee who alleges they mistreated their unpaid interns.

TMZ reports that Richard Hanson, who headed the couple's internship program until 2017, is going after the couple for more than $1 million.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Richard claims that John fired him in retaliation after he filed a complaint with the Department of Labor concerning the couple's treatment of interns.

According to TMZ, which obtained the lawsuit, "the McBrides hired unpaid interns and assigned them menial tasks like cleaning bathrooms, setting up and tearing down equipment and delivering food."

TMZ reports that Richard also alleges that John once sent two interns "to his home to check for an intruder and handed them a loaded gun for protection."

Martina, a four-time Country Music Association Awards female vocalist of the year and John, a sound engineer, just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in May. "30 years ago today I walked down the aisle toward my future. I could never have predicted the life we have made together. I just knew it would always be interesting! This man...my husband...makes me laugh everyday, supports and loves me unconditionally, and is the best partner and friend I could ask for. Happy Anniversary John McBride," she captioned an Instagram photo slideshow with her husband on their wedding day and today.

Martina has several projects planned for 2018. The mother of three is working on a new holiday album 20 years after releasing the platinum-selling "White Christmas."

And on Oct. 30, she'll release a new cookbook, "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life," a followup to her 2014 cookbook "Around the Table: Recipes and Inspiration for Gatherings Throughout the Year."