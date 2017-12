Actor Matt Damon's father, Kent Damon, who has been battling cancer since 2010, has passed away.

WireImage

Page Six has confirmed via a rep for Damon the sad news of the 74-year-old former stock broker's death.

The Boston Globe reported that Damon lost his battle with a rare blood disease known as multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, on December 14.

WireImage

During the promotion of his latest film, "Downsizing," Matt, 47, spoke to Extra saying, "we'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there," when discussing his late father's dire situation.

Also, according to The Globe, Matt Damon has been heavily involved in promotion awareness as well as financial support for the disease, having been to multiple benefits at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston, and hosting in Los Angeles.