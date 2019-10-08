Matt Lauer is back on screen… the phone screen, at least.

The former "Today" show anchor is making playful appearances in his 16-year-old daughter's TikTok videos. In one video, TV veteran dances to Chance the Rapper's "Hot Shower." In the other, he eats a bowl of cereal and lip syncs to "Big Fun" from "Heathers: The Musical."

This isn't the first time that the 61-year-old has appeared on Romy's TikTok. Over the summer he was seen in a video looking at his phone.

Many weren't smiling at the sight of the disgraced newsman, while others seemed to enjoy the playful nature of the videos.

Matt has largely stayed out of the public eye since he was fired by NBC in November 2017 for "'inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace.

The videos come as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow prepares to release a new book titled "Catch and Kill," in which multiple women are believed to have fresh allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt.

The New York Post also reported that ahead of the book's publication, Matt has hired a team of lawyers. The paper claims the former morning-show star has been made aware of what's in the book and was given an opportunity to comment as well as fact-check.

According to Page Six, the woman whose complaint to NBC execs sparked the investigation that led to Matt firing also spoke to the journalist. As Page Six wrote, "She has made the difficult decision to come forward and name herself in Farrow's explosive new book."