Justin Theroux might have a reputation for being easy on the eyes, but he's not half as cute as the dog he's voicing in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

Tramp is played by a 2-year-old terrier mix named Monte, who was rescued from an Arizona kill shelter last year before he landed big big break.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

HALO Animal Rescue saved Monte from being euthanized, TMZ reports. According to CNN affiliate KTVK, the rescue group got Monte from the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in April 2018.

Monte spent a week at a HALO shelter, TMZ reports, but it didn't take long, Arizona's KTVK adds, for staffers to realize that he was quite charismatic and friendly -- he "loved to greet people and give kisses and loved attention" -- and he also knew how to sit and behave himself while being walked on a leash, KTVK explains.

"Lady and the Tramp" animal trainer Mark Forbes -- who was also responsible for working with the canines in the movie "A Dog's Purpose" -- was scouting shelters for dog actors for the Disney project at the time and took notice of Monte too. He realized the pooch had what it takes, adopted him, trained him and helped the scruffy but lovable guy land one of the title roles in the new movie, which debuts on the streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that HALO wanted to make sure that Monte would have a good life after his acting stint so asked Mark to agree that the terrier mix would become a family pet once the project was complete. That's just what happened "and he now lives with the fam and even has a newborn baby and pet raccoon to keep him company," TMZ writes.

The "Lady and the Tramp" trailer was revealed on Aug. 23 at the annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where Monte and his leading lady -- a beautiful cocker spaniel named Rose (who's voiced by "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Men In Black: International" actress Tessa Thompson) both made appearances.

Aside from Tessa and Justin -- who adopted his newest dog, pit bull Kuma, from a rescue organization in 2018 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey -- other stars who are voicing dogs in the film include Sam Elliott (Trusty, a bloodhound who's lost his sense of smell), Janelle Monae (vocally talented long-haired pup Peg), Scottish actress Ashley Jensen (Scottish terrier Jock), Benedict Wong (Bull the bulldog) and more.