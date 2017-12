Poor Guy!

One of Meghan Markle's rescue dogs -- her beagle, Guy -- is recovering from two broken legs, Britain's Mail on Sunday reported on Dec. 23.

According to the newspaper, the pooch -- who moved to England from Toronto with Meghan, 36, before she got engaged to Prince Harry, 33, in November -- was somehow injured at some point after the couple's betrothal was formally announced.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Mail on Sunday reports that the dog is being treated by Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick, a renowned Irish neuro-orthopaedic veterinary surgeon who's starred on TV's "The Supervet" and "The Bionic Vet."

Sources close to the couple told paper that Meghan was "distraught" and "very upset" about what happened.

Both she and Harry are said to have been visiting Guy, who's believed to be receiving treatment in Surrey, England.

During their first sit-down interview following their engagement, animal lover Meghan revealed to the BBC that only one of her beloved rescue dogs had moved to England with her.

"One [dog, Bogart,] is now staying with very close friends and my other, little Guy, he's in the U.K., he's been here for a while. I think he's doing just fine," she said.

Though Meghan and the palace have declined to comment further, it's been reported that Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd mix, didn't make the move to England because he's too old to fly.

In December 2016, the former "Suits" actress shared a photo of Guy wearing one of Bogart's old doggie sweaters -- which featured Britain's Union Jack on it -- on Instagram.

"For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm," she captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #puppylove, #adoptdontshop and #reducereuserecycle.

Until Meghan ceased posting on Instagram earlier this year, her dogs were a constant presence on the social media site. "My loves," she captioned a photo of them together in October 2016.

My loves #adoptdontshop #happysunday A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

The sad news about Guy's injuries came hours before a report in Britain's The Sun newspaper claiming that Harry has decided to opt out of the traditional Boxing Day shoot at the queen's Sandringham estate because he doesn't want to upset Meghan.

"The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue. Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn't like hunting in any form," a royals insider told the paper. "Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It's fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here."